Deputy Head of Government Office of Kyrgyzstan dismissed

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev dismissed Bakyt Kalmuratov, Deputy Head of Government Office, from his post. The Information Policy Department of the Government Office reported.

The decision was made in connection with the received complaint against the official. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev believes that law enforcement agencies should ensure a fair and objective investigation of the fact.

The complaint against the Deputy Head of the Government Office Bakyt Kalmuratov and the Deputy Head of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes Emil Zhamgyrchiev was submitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office. According to the applicant, officials promised to help him with positive resolution of an issue in criminal proceedings. They allegedly took $ 50,000 from him for it.