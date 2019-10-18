Ombudsman visits Almazbek Atambayev in pretrial detention center

Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov met with the former president of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Press service of the Ombudsman said.

During the meeting, the former head of Kyrgyzstan said that he had no complaints about the conditions of detention.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes: violence against law enforcement officers, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He is kept in the pretrial detention center of SCNS.