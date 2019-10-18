Inmate tries to escape from prison in Moldovanovka

Escape of a convict was prevented in prison colony No. 1. Press service of the State Penitentiary Service reported.

The incident occurred yesterday morning. The prisoner was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

«The guarded soldier used weapons and wounded the convict two times. He received first aid at the scene, his condition is satisfactory,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

The prisoner is 31 years old.

The fact was registered. Operational group of the prison colony is conducting an investigation.