10:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Inmate tries to escape from prison in Moldovanovka

Escape of a convict was prevented in prison colony No. 1. Press service of the State Penitentiary Service reported.

The incident occurred yesterday morning. The prisoner was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

«The guarded soldier used weapons and wounded the convict two times. He received first aid at the scene, his condition is satisfactory,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

The prisoner is 31 years old.

The fact was registered. Operational group of the prison colony is conducting an investigation.
link:
views: 41
Print
Related
Two inmates escape from penal settlement in Kyrgyzstan
Escape from detention center. Fourth fugitive detained
Escape from detention center. Another fugitive detained
Two escapees from pretrial detention center detained
Popular
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
18 October, Friday
10:46
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win six medals at Asian Championship
10:31
Inmate tries to escape from prison in Moldovanovka
09:43
Traveler from France found
09:34
City center for homeless people to be built in Bishkek
09:24
37 tax officials punished after complaints from population in 2019
17 October, Thursday
17:54
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Grappling Tournament
17:31
Mass brawl in Bishkek. Two citizens of Pakistan placed in detention center 1
17:22
Toktogul Street to have two-way traffic until end of October
16:33
Traveler from France goes missing in Bishkek