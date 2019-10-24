11:59
Soldier of Ground Forces flees from military unit to Uzbekistan

A soldier of the Ground Forces of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan escaped from a military unit. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The soldier reportedly served in еру military unit No. 36806. Having decided to evade military service, he illegally crossed the border.

«The young man illegally crossed the border. He was detained by a serviceman of the Border Service of Uzbekistan and handed over to Kyrgyz counterparts. The Osh City Court ruled to place the violator under probationary supervision for a period of one year. That is, he should be under supervision of the command of the unit,» the law enforcement agencies said.
