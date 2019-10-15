14:05
Farid Niyazov complains about inaction of investigators

Court granted a complain of the defense of Farid Niyazov about inaction of a head of the investigative group — the head of the Department of the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs A. Zhumabaev and investigators. Press service of SDPK party reported.

As it was found out at a hearing, the investigative team commissioned several types of examinations in the criminal case under investigation. However, neither the head nor the investigators acquainted the suspect Farid Niyazov and his lawyer with the decisions on conducting the examinations, thereby grossly violating their right provided by Articles 172 (obligation to clarify and ensure rights of participants of a criminal process) and 174 (participation of a specialist) of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan.

The court ruled to eliminate the violations and acquaint the accused Farid Niyazov and his defense with decisions on expert examinations.

The court also decided to notify the Interior Minister and the Prosecutor General of these violations.

Recall, Farid Niyazov was formally charged with organizing riots and taking employees of Alpha special forces of the State Committee for National Security hostage during the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8.
