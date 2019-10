Kyrgyzstanis won seven medals at the Barys Cup International Kyokushin Karate Tournament. The President of the Kyokushin Karate Federation KWF of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Baatyrbekov told

The tournament was held in Kordai (Kazakhstan) with participation of 200 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan. «Nine athletes represented our federation. They won three gold, 3 silver and one bronze medals,» said Almazbek Baatyrbekov.

Diana Alisultanova, Bael Shermatov and Ramazan Kanimetov became champions in their categories. Orozbek uulu Shamil, Nurmakhamad Kanimetov and Alexander Shevchenko took the second places. Timur Zhusuev won a bronze medal.