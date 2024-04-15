Osh city hosts International Karate-Do Tournament

An International Karate-Do Tournament for the Osh Cup is held in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to its data, about 400 athletes from 6 to 18 years old participate in the competitions.

«Teams from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and all regions of Kyrgyzstan take part in the tournament. The winners of the tournament in their weight categories are awarded medals, diplomas and valuable gifts from the Committee on Physical Culture and Sports of Osh city,» the statement says.

The tournament will be held for two days.