Kyrgyzstanis win six medals at WKF Asian Karate Championship

Kyrgyz athletes won six medals at the WKF Asian Karate Championship among cadets. The coaching staff reported.

The tournament among cadets, juniors and youth under 21 was held in the Chinese city of Shaoguan. About 500 athletes from 29 countries took part in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented at the Asian Championship by 18 athletes.

In the 14-15 age group, Atakhan Alibaev and Alinur Kamilov won bronze medals.

In the 16-17 age group, Matvey Yavget brought gold to the Kyrgyz Republic. Dayan Derya took third place and won a bronze medal.

In the 18-20 age group, Begimai Orozalieva and Akylbek uulu Erlan won silver medals.
