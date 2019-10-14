Center of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow

Cold water will be turned off in the center of Bishkek tomorrow, on October 15. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Water supply will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the area bounded by Manas, Chui, Zhibek Zholu Avenues and Turusbekov, Zhurnalnaya, Bayalinov, Ryskulov, Fuchik Streets, Ala-Archa river and the railway line.

The reason is repair and maintenance work at Zapad-2 water intake and urban water supply networks.

The following educational institutions will not work tomorrow: Kindergartens No. 73, 58, 72, 8, 165, 167, 22, Zhyldyz;

Special kindergarten No. 164;

Schools No. 68, 31, 9, 13, 8, 2, 19.

District bounded by Baytik Baatyr, Mederov, Akhunbaev Streets and Ala-Archa river will have no water from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Water supply pressure will be reduced in an area bounded by Mederov, Abai, Baytik Baatyr and Gorky Streets.