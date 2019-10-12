13:32
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have the same inflation rate

The same level of inflation in the consumer sector was registered in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in September 2019. The National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

In September, compared with the previous month, an increase in consumer prices and tariffs was recorded in the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union with the exception of Russia. A decrease of 0.2 percent was registered there.

At the same time, since the beginning of the year, the maximum inflation rate (3.4 percent) in the consumer sector of the economy was recorded in Belarus. At the same time, deflation was registered in Armenia (a decrease in consumer prices and tariffs) by 2.1 percent.

 «In Belarus, prices and tariffs for non-food products increased the most — by 3.2, food products (including alcohol and tobacco) — by 2.2 percent. As for Kazakhstan, there was the maximum increase in retail prices for food products — by 6.2 percent. At the same time, the maximum decrease in retail prices for food products was observed in Armenia (by 5.5 percent), non-food products — in Kyrgyzstan (by 0.8 percent), tariffs for services — in Kazakhstan (by 0.3 percent),» the National Statistical Committee stressed.
