The Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan Melis Turganbaev became the world champion among veterans in freestyle wrestling on October 11.

The World Championship is taking place in Tbilisi (Georgia). Melis Turganbaev competed in Division E in 78 kg weight category. He defeated Gasem Sefid (Iran), Soslan Adyrkhaev (Ukraine), Turpalali Sulimanov (Kazakhstan) and George Schwartz (USA).

Melis Turganbaev won bronze medals at the World Championships in 2016 and 2018.