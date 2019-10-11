20:00
Creativity needed for tourism development in Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister believes

«In order tourism to become a full-fledged sector of the economy, we need to achieve a breakthrough in its development,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting on development of the sector today.

He believes that to carry out this task, it is necessary to organize large-scale work and offer unique products.

We need creativity and a non-standard approach to solving existing problems. At the same time, it is necessary to change the consciousness of our citizens.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

 «Unfortunately, voices of the leaders of the tourism industry are not heard today. You cannot give the necessary signal, formulate a message for business. This leads to the fact that neither the local government, nor the population, nor the business have an understanding of the need to develop tourism in the most efficient areas,» he said.

There is still no clear understanding of what Kyrgyzstan attractive for tourists is. There is no clear understanding of what tourism projects we need, in what locations and volumes.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

 «At the same time, the number of tourists is growing every year, tourism facilities are growing. At the same time, the lack of proper system work is obvious. This does not allow to fully use the tourism potential of the country with the introduction of effective business models,» he said.

Instead of fictitious, obsolete, non-demanded events, the head of the Cabinet suggested focusing on really effective steps and to organize an open platform for discussing current problems and priorities of tourism development in the near future. It should unite representatives of state bodies, international organizations, local governments, business, expert circles and local communities.
