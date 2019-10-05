EAEU countries issue commemorative coins on 5th anniversary of Union

National (central) banks of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) issued commemorative silver coins dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the organization. Press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

The images of the coins are based on the idea of ​​a historical community and centuries-old traditions of friendship and good neighborliness of the Eurasian peoples, significance of Eurasian economic integration, which creates new opportunities for economic growth and development of the countries of the Union.

Coins were officially presented at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 1 in Yerevan.