Federal Security Service of Russia detains preacher from Kyrgyzstan

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who is a supporter of a terrorist organization banned in Russia, was detained at a railway station in Smolensk city. Smolensk State TV and Radio Company reported.

The Federal Security Service, together with border guards, detained the man who violated the rules of crossing the state border. A check revealed that the citizen of Kyrgyzstan was a supporter of Tablighi Jamaat terrorist organization banned in Russia.

«He had been carrying out propaganda among the Muslims in Moscow for several years. By decision of the court, the foreign citizen will be deported from the territory of the Russian Federation,» the TV channel reports.

Tablighi Jamaat religious movement is not banned in Kyrgyzstan.