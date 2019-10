Supporters of ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov collect signatures for his release. The lawyer of the politician Sherabidin Toktosunov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a headquarters has been created for support of Sadyr Japarov. People across the country and abroad have already collected 200,000 signatures. «We will send these signature sheets to the Supreme Court and to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Sadyr Japarov is kept in custody illegally. There is no corpus delicti in his actions, and we can prove it, if his case is sent for review,» said Sherabidin Toktosunov.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.