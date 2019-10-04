Release of Aziz Batukaev. Case sent to court

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was sent to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. A review date has not been set yet. The Prosecutor General’s Office informed 24.kg news agency.

During the investigation, the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was given a notice of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 43 and Part 2 of Article 319 «Organization of corruption in interests of an organized criminal group» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Related news Release of Batukaev. Four defendants refuse to cooperate with investigation

In accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan, the criminal case was submitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office for examination.

Based on the results of the examination, indictments were approved and handed to Almazbek Atambayev, Indira Dzholdubaeva, Kalybek Kachkynaliev and Abdukhalim Raimzhanov.

The case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The accused are doctors and laboratory assistants, who diagnosed the crime boss with cancer. In addition, former officials and deputies are also involved in the case.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the release of the kingpin was found out. The former president was a witness in the case. On August 9, he was charged with corruption within the case.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.