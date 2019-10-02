13:23
Persons involved in damage of Safe City cameras to compensate for losses

Those who destroy or damage the hardware and software systems and CCTV cameras of Safe City project will be obliged to compensate for property damage, which is millions of soms. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, 14 similar facts of vandalism have been registered in Bishkek and Chui region. The damage amounts to millions. The internal affairs bodies are investigating these facts.

Offenders resort to various methods of destruction, including firing at cameras from weapons, they stick up chewing gum on them.

Police officers take the necessary measures.

«Dear citizens, we remind you that persons who destroy or damage other people’s property will be held accountable in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. In addition, the perpetrators will be obliged to compensate for property damage, which is millions of soms,» the police appealed to the population.

According to them, placement of photo and video recording complexes leads to positive results in the field of traffic accident prevention, as evidenced by a decrease in the number of traffic accidents and deaths on roads.
