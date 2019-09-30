18:35
Atambayev and Aprel TV have to pay 100,000 each of 3 politicians

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld the decision of the City Court on the lawsuit of Azimbek Beknazarov, Akhmatbek Keldibekov and Keneshbek Duishebaev against Almazbek Atambayev and Aprel TV channel. The former Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov told 24.kg news agency.

Lawyers of the former president appealed to the Supreme Court.

Recall, according to the decision of the Bishkek City Court, Almazbek Atambayev and Aprel TV have to pay each of the plaintiffs 100,000 soms and publish a refutation within 10 days.

The reason for the lawsuit was an interview with Almazbek Atambayev on Aprel TV channel, in which he spoke about the former senior officials.

Earlier, Azimbek Beknazarov said that he refused moral compensation.
