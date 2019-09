Nurlan Omurov was appointed a Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education reported.

The order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Nurlan Omurov was born on February 19, 1971. Prior to the appointment, he headed the Kyrgyz-German Institute of Applied Informatics.

Recall, a new Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov was appointed in September.