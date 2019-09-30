11:00
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Cameroon, Mozambique

Kyrgyzstan established diplomatic relations with Cameroon and Mozambique. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Bilateral meetings of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov with the Minister of Foreign Relations of Cameroon Mbella Mbella and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique José Condungua Pacheco took place in New York city.

A joint communiqué was signed on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Cameroon, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Mozambique.

The parties expressed their readiness to develop relations of friendship and cooperation between the states, including within the framework of international organizations.
