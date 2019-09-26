Members of State Commission to go to Koi-Tash

Members of the State Commission on investigation of events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village were offered to go to the scene.

According to a resident of the village Zulayka Ergeshova, confidence in the authorities has been lost, and they have no time to attend meetings of the commission.

«The members of the commission themselves must go to the place and meet with local residents. Everyone is busy with other things now, it is time of harvesting, so many had no time to come here,» said Zulayka Ergeshova.

MP Baktybek Raimkulov replied that all members of the commission would go to the village. The date of the trip will be determined.

After the arrest of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created a State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district, Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. It consists of the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of the Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit its conclusion to the Parliament.