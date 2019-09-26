18:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Members of State Commission to go to Koi-Tash

Members of the State Commission on investigation of events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village were offered to go to the scene.

According to a resident of the village Zulayka Ergeshova, confidence in the authorities has been lost, and they have no time to attend meetings of the commission.

«The members of the commission themselves must go to the place and meet with local residents. Everyone is busy with other things now, it is time of harvesting, so many had no time to come here,» said Zulayka Ergeshova.

MP Baktybek Raimkulov replied that all members of the commission would go to the village. The date of the trip will be determined.

After the arrest of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created a State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district, Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. It consists of the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of the Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit its conclusion to the Parliament.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
State Commission on Koi-Tash events to visit native village of Atambayev
Prosecutor General’s Office tells about indicted for events in Koi-Tash
State Commission on Koi-Tash events to hear Abdil Segizbaev and deputies
Prime Minister expands composition of State Commission on events in Koi-Tash
Almost 2,000 people demand resignation of SCNS head due to Koi-Tash events
State Commission’s sessions to investigate Koi-Tash events held without media
State Commission to examine events in Koi-Tash village
Almazbek Atambayev not going to grant his house in Koi-Tash to orphans
Almazbek Atambayev tells about his house in Koi-Tash
Another criminal case on beating of soldiers in Koi-Tash military unit opened
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz