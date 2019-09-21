Prime Minister plants tree in new park in Bishkek

The World Cleanup Day is marked throughout the world today. Various environmental events take place in large cities of the republic. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, did not stand aside.

Together with his wife and sons, he planted a tree in the new Yntymak park in Bishkek.

I specially took my sons with me to show: planting of trees is a protection of nature. And we, the people, are also a part of it, and not the hosts. This is especially evident during some cataclysms," said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Prime Minister stressed that the youth were initiators of such campaigns. «And this is very good,» said the head of Government.

Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev added that the Kyrgyz have always taken care of nature. And today, society advocates for protection of ecology.