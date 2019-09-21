10:06
Kyrgyzstan loses to UAE at Asian Cup qualification

The youth national football team of Kyrgyzstan (under 16 years old) lost to the UAE with a score 1: 2 at the qualification for the Asian Cup 2020.

Qualification competitions in group F continue in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan and the UAE met in the second round. Beknaz Almazbekov from the national team scored a goal at the 86th minute of the match. Iraq defeated Lebanon with the same score during another match.

At the start of the qualification, Kyrgyzstan defeated Lebanon (3: 2). The team of Kyrgyzstan will play with the team of Iraq in the final match, scheduled for September 22.
