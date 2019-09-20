Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin watch Center-2019 exercises

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov watch the active phase of Center-2019 strategic command and staff exercises in Orenburg Oblast. RIA Novosti reports.

Учения «Центр-2019»: Путин и Жээнбеков наблюдают за «отражением нападения террористов» pic.twitter.com/nyYJ092ykp — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) September 20, 2019

The exercises are held at the Donguz training ground near Orenburg Oblast.

Together with the leaders of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic, the maneuvers are monitored by the Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu, Deputy Minister Yunus-Bek Evkurov and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

About 130,000 servicemen from eight countries — Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — participate in Center-2019 exercises. In addition to personnel, more than 20,000 units of military equipment and weapons and about 600 aircraft are involved, and some episodes will take place «according to separate plans» at the training grounds of partner countries. The exercises will end on September 21.