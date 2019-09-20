15:57
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin watch Center-2019 exercises

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov watch the active phase of Center-2019 strategic command and staff exercises in Orenburg Oblast. RIA Novosti reports.

The exercises are held at the Donguz training ground near Orenburg Oblast.

Together with the leaders of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic, the maneuvers are monitored by the Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu, Deputy Minister Yunus-Bek Evkurov and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

About 130,000 servicemen from eight countries — Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — participate in Center-2019 exercises. In addition to personnel, more than 20,000 units of military equipment and weapons and about 600 aircraft are involved, and some episodes will take place «according to separate plans» at the training grounds of partner countries. The exercises will end on September 21.
link:
views: 12
Print
Related
Center-2019 military exercises involve nearly 130,000 people
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots
Military from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan conduct joint exercises
Helicopter and airplane parachute jumping exercises held in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan takes part in final stage of Sary-Tash 2019 drills
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Russian pilots destroy convoy of imaginary enemy in Kyrgyzstan
About 30 planes and helicopters redeployed from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
CSTO to conduct military exercises in Central Asia
Curfew imposed on Karakol town due to military exercises
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet
Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years
Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense
Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination