Bodyguard of ex-president Atambayev fired from SCNS

Kanat Sagynbaev, an employee of the Ninth Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, attached to the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev after the latter resigned, was dismissed from the national security bodies. His lawyer Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to the representative of the defense, bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev was fired with the phrase «incompetency.»

Recall, after the former head of state surrendered to the authorities on August 8, Kanat Sagynbaev was brought for interrogation to the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the same evening. He became a defendant in a criminal case on riots in Koi-Tash village.

Kadyr, the youngest son of Almazbek Atambayev, posted on Facebook: «Certificate of an employee of the State Committee for National Security was taken away from Kanat Sagynbaev today and he was acquainted with the order for dismissal. The reason was that Kanat Sagynbayev congratulated Almazbek Atambayev on his birthday. I want to say that during the events on August 7 — 8, Kanat Sagynbayev, as an officer of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security, fulfilled his duty on protection of the former president Almazbek Atambayev.»

The dismissed SCNS employee is under house arrest.

The Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating eight criminal cases on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8. At least 12 people are suspected of attempted murder, murder, hostage taking, mass riots and hooliganism.
