Kyrgyzstan party convenes congress to elect new leader

Congress of Kyrgyzstan party will be held on Sunday, September 22. Secretariat of the political association informed 24.kg news agency.

A meeting of the Political Council of the party was earlier held, where the agenda of the congress was approved. It is reported that the issue of election of a new party chairman will be put to the vote.

«It is not yet known whether the current leader will keep the post. But he can be re-elected for a new term. The Political Council raised the issue of extension of his powers,» the headquarters noted.

The current leader of Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction is Almazbek Baatyrbekov, and the party’s head is Kanatbek Isaev.
