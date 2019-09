A congress of Kyrgyzstan political party was held in Bishkek on September 22.

The delegates re-elected the chairman of the political organization — Kanat Isaev. His powers expire this year, and they were renewed for four years.

He became a non-alternative candidate. Other candidates — speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and the faction leader Almazbek Baatyrbekov, recused themselves.

Kanat Isaev was elected for the 1st term in 2015 before the parliamentary elections.