UN Human Rights Committee makes 24 decisions on Kyrgyzstan

The UN Human Rights Committee has made 24 decisions regarding Kyrgyzstan. Such data are provided in the annual report of the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov for 2018. Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hear the report of the Ombudsman today.

It is noted that the international organization recognized violation of human rights in Kyrgyzstan in 21 decisions.

At least 13 other appeals of Kyrgyzstanis are on the waiting list for consideration. Kyrgyz citizens complain of torture, illegal detention, lack of access to pre-trial legal protection and fair justice.

Related news Комитет ООН по правам человека вынес по Кыргызстану 24 решения

Decisions of the UN Committee are advisory in nature. But two of them already have Supreme Court rulings, in particular, on Tashtanbek Moidunov and Turdubek Akmatov.

So, in April 2017, the court ordered to pay compensation in the amount of 200,000 soms to the family of Moidunov, who died from torture at Bazar-Korgon police department in 2004. And in July 2019, the Akmatov’s family also received 200,000 soms. The compensation was collected from the Ministry of Finance.

The decision of the UN Human Rights Committee on human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov, sentenced to life in prison, has not yet been implemented. He is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010. The UN Committee recognized that Azimzhan Askarov was kept in conditions degrading human dignity and was deprived of the right to a fair trial.