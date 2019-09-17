Border conflict: SCNS asks to refrain from provocations

In connection with increased number of publications in various media and on social networking sites regarding the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic asks to refrain from negative comments and provocative appeals that could lead to ethnic hatred and harm the interests of the two states. The appeal was sent out by the press center of the state committee.

Representatives of state bodies hold bilateral meetings and negotiations to resolve the conflict in the area of ​Maksat border post.

The SCNS is working in parallel to prevent escalation of tensions in the socio-political situation, which could create prerequisites for escalation of discontent, provoke protests and riots on an ethnic basis.

The SCNS reserves the right to issue warnings to the authors of publications and materials about inadmissibility of actions that could lead to tension in society.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region. According to the Ministry of Health, 13 Kyrgyzstanis were injured. The Tajik side reports about 12 hospitalized citizens.