Members of interim government of Kyrgyzstan meet with President Jeenbekov

According to him, the dialogue was very constructive. They raised different issues. In particular, they talked about political stability, major economic projects, the electoral system and reforms.
He added that they also raised the issue of political prisoners, in particular, Sadyr Japarov. «The topic of the upcoming parliamentary elections was not raised. Only the head of state, in his welcoming speech, noted that everything should be within the framework of the Constitution,» Temir Sariev stressed.
Members of the interim government and the president will continue such informal meetings as and when necessary. But their schedule was not discussed.
Recall, the interim government included Almazbek Atambayev, Roza Otunbayeva, Omurbek Tekebayev, Temir Sariev, Keneshbek Duishebaev, Azimbek Beknazarov, Emilbek Kaptagaev, Elmira Ibraimova, Bolot Sher, Duishenkul Chotonov, Abdygany Erkebayev and Ismail Isakov. Everyone, except for Almazbek Atambayev, took part in the meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov.