President Jeenbekov decides to hear opinion of interim government

President of Kyrgyzstan decided to meet with members of the interim government formed in Kyrgyzstan after the change of power on April 7, 2010. Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited politicians to Ala-Archa state residence on September 14. One of the interim government members, former Prime Minister Temir Sariev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the agenda is not known yet, but noted that this was a good opportunity to exchange views on the current socio-political and socio-economic situation in the country and outline problem issues.

Recall, the interim government included Almazbek Atambayev, Roza Otunbaeva, leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev, leader of Akshumkar party Temir Sariev, Keneshbek Duishebaev, Azimbek Beknazarov, Emilbek Kaptagaev, Elmira Ibraimova, Bolot Sher, Duishenkul Chotonov, Abdygany Erkebaev and Ismail Isakov. All of them, except for Almazbek Atambayev, will take part in the meeting with the head of state.

It is known that Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited all the ex-prime ministers and former speakers of the Parliament to a cup of tea on Independence Day, August 31. The meeting took place behind closed for the media doors.