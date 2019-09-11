Photo of the day. Members of interim government without Atambayev, Omurkulov

Members of the interim government of Kyrgyzstan held an informal meeting yesterday. Their photo was posted today on social networking sites.

It was reported that the president of the transitional period Roza Otunbayeva, the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev, as well as Temir Sariev, Keneshbek Duishebaev, Azimbek Beknazarov, Emilbek Kaptagaev, Elmira Ibraimova, Bolot Sher, Duishenkul Chotonov, Abdygany Erkebayev and Ismail Isakov attended the meeting.

The former head of state Almazbek Atambayev (he is kept in SCNS pre-trial detention center) and the leader of SDPK faction Isa Omurkulov could not come.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov decided to meet with the members of the interim government.