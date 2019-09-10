Members of interim government of Kyrgyzstan hold informal meeting

Members of the interim government of Kyrgyzstan held an informal meeting today. Sources informed 24.kg news agency.

They invited all the representatives. The former president Almazbek Atambayev did not participate in the meeting (for well-known reasons), as well as Isa Omurkulov.

The president of the transitional period Roza Otunbaeva, the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev, as well as Temir Sariev, Keneshbek Duishebaev, Azimbek Beknazarov, Kubatbek Baibolov, Elmira Ibraimova, Bolot Sher and Duyshenkul Chotonov attended it.

The participants discussed the current political situation in the country. Representatives of the interim government met last time in the fall of 2016, when Atambayev’s intention to hold a referendum and amend the Constitution became known.