Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million

Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed loan and grant agreements for €11.5 million. The Ministry of Finance reported.

The signing ceremony took place the day before. According to the agreements, the republic will get €4.1 million in the form of a loan and €7.4 million as a grant.

«It is expected that these investments will significantly improve access to clean water, reduce its losses, improve resilience to climate change and optimize operating costs,» the Finance Ministry stressed.

Since the beginning of its activities, the EBRD has invested almost $ 730 million in various sectors of the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.
