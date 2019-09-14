11:47
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates

Condition of the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov — defendant in the case on modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant — has worsened. His lawyer Zamir Jooshev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Sapar Isakov has pains in the neck-collar zone, he needs high-quality treatment and complete rest.

«But he does not want to use his condition because of the other defendants not to delay the proceedings. Although he needs hospitalization, and we are going to petition this at a hearing on Monday, September 16,» Zamir Jooshev said.

The former prime minister was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis vertebrobasilar insufficiency. He was taken to the National Hospital from the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security on August 16. However, despite serious condition, he was sent back to the pre-trial detention center on August 28.

Sapar Isakov is accused of corruption in the modernization of Bishkek HPP, reconstruction of the Historical Museum and hippodrome in Issyk-Kul region.
