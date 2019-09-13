SDPK members demand explanations from Military Prosecutor's Office

Members of SDPK party gathered in Bishkek near the building of the Military Prosecutor’s Office. Member of the Political Council of the party Adil Turdukulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, party members are demanding an explanation from the military prosecutor Nurkamal Nabiyev and others regarding seizure of documents from Media Forum building.

«Yesterday, representatives of the Military Prosecutor’s Office took away computers and documents from the building. We are not allowed to our workplaces. They arbitrarily take equipment without authorization. We demand an explanation,» said Adil Turdukulov.

Recall, investigators of the Military Prosecutor’s Office seized documents from the office of SDPK party yesterday. Earlier, the Social Democrats held a rally near the building of the Military Prosecutor’s Office. They demanded access to their workplaces. The party stresses that, by order of the investigator, they were not allowed into Media Forum building. Kunduz Zholdubaeva recalled that the party members were the same tenants like other tenants of the premises of Media Forum OJSC.