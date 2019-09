Livestock dies in the mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan die due to heavy snowfall. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Way of shepherds from pastures to the lower reaches is complicated by unstable weather.

«There are no human casualties. Response team together with rescuers organized a safe descent to the lower reaches for the shepherds. At least 24 sheep died in Chui region, and about 40 — in Jalal-Abad region,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.