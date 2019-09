President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree appointing Kanybek Isakov as a Minister of Education and Science. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Recall, Gulmira Kudaiberdieva resigned on September 4.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev nominated Kanybek Isakov at the end of last week, the parliament deputies supported his candidacy yesterday.