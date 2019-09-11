Kanybek Isakov becomes new Minister of Education and Science

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacy of Kanybek Isakov for the post of Minister of Education and Science.

He was supported by most deputies. Kanybek Isakov promised to carry out a reform, to resolve textbooks issue, not to open schools in shipping containers, support the Kyrgyz language and switch to Latin alphabet.

Kanybek Isakov was born on June 4, 1969, was the rector of the Osh State University, a deputy of the Osh City Council of the third convocation from SDPK faction.

Recall, Gulmira Kudaiberdieva resigned as Minister of Education on September 4.