President of Kyrgyzstan is urged to pay attention to Almaz Abekov’s case

«We urge the President of Kyrgyzstan and his administration to pay attention to the case of Almaz Abekov,» lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency today.

According to him, the judges and prosecutors who are considering the case of Almaz Abekov have been working there since the time of the former head of state. They continue to break the laws by inertia. The country’s authorities, prosecutors and courts continue to unlawfully prosecute Almaz Abekov. Ikramidin Aitkulov believes that the case of Almaz Abekov should be reviewed.

«Attitude of the Prosecutor General’s Office towards him is extremely negative, they believe that he poses a threat. It is the main oversight body that represents the interests of Kyrgyzstan in the Liechtenstein court on the return of $ 2 million,» the lawyer said.

«The Prosecutor General’s Office believes that if Almaz Abekov is released now, the case in the European Court will be completely lost. Therefore, they do not release him, they do not apply amnesty. As of today, Almaz Abekov has served 12 and a half years. All what he has been striving for all these years is consideration of the case in a legal framework,» concluded Ikramidin Aitkulov.

Former MegaCom adviser Almaz Abekov was sentenced to 25 years in prison with confiscation of property for economic crimes. He has to pay 91 million soms in favor of the mobile operator. The former head of CJSC Azamat Murzaliev was sentenced to 12 years, the director of Novostroy Service Aman uulu Kenzhebek — to eight years by the decision of the court, but he is already on parole.

In February 2019, the Supreme Court reviewed the criminal case of the ex-adviser to the head of Alfa Telecom CJSC (MegaCom trademark). The judicial board, chaired by a Judge Lepes Temirbekov, changed the sentence of the Bishkek City Court. Finally, Almaz Abekov was sentenced to 15 years in prison.