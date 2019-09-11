Prosecutor General’s Office responds to demand for resignation of SCNS head

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan responded to a collective appeal of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters to institute criminal proceedings against the head of the State Committee for National Security Orozbek Opumbayev, the heads of Alpha special forces and the Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev.
The supervisory body reports that the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs investigates eight pre-trial proceedings on the facts of the attempted murder, murder, hostage taking, riots and hooliganism.
Information on injury of citizens on August 7-8 is checked by the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.