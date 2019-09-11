12:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prosecutor General’s Office responds to demand for resignation of SCNS head

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan responded to a collective appeal of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters to institute criminal proceedings against the head of the State Committee for National Security Orozbek Opumbayev, the heads of Alpha special forces and the Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev.

The supervisory body reports that the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs investigates eight pre-trial proceedings on the facts of the attempted murder, murder, hostage taking, riots and hooliganism.

Related news
Almost 2,000 people demand resignation of SCNS head due to Koi-Tash events
«At least 12 people were notified of committing crimes under the Articles «Attempted Murder», «Murder», «Hostage taking», «Mass riots» and «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic in the framework of the pre-trial proceedings on the events on August 7-8. By a court ruling, a preventive measure in the form of detention and house arrest was chosen for them. Investigators of the Military Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the case on abuse of official position. The defendants in the case are Kursan Asanov and Damirbek Payzylla uulu. A collective statement on the actions of officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security was sent to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for consideration within the framework of the existing case. A legal assessment will be given to them,» the Prosecutor General’s Office commented.

Information on injury of citizens on August 7-8 is checked by the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
President Jeenbekov hands Erdik medal to mother of deceased Usenbek Niyazbekov
Atambayev’s case: City Court finds detention of ex-president legal
MPs visit Almazbek Atambayev in SCNS pre-trial detention center
Atambayev’s case: Mosque built by ex-president attached
Ex-president Atambayev refuses to answer investigators' questions
Accused supporters of ex-president Atambayev have no complaints, requests
Atambayev’s case. Property of Channel 7 attached
Special forces soldier killed during detention of Atambayev awarded medal
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force
About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day
Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city