Prosecutor General’s Office responds to demand for resignation of SCNS head

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan responded to a collective appeal of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters to institute criminal proceedings against the head of the State Committee for National Security Orozbek Opumbayev, the heads of Alpha special forces and the Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev.

The supervisory body reports that the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs investigates eight pre-trial proceedings on the facts of the attempted murder, murder, hostage taking, riots and hooliganism.

«At least 12 people were notified of committing crimes under the Articles «Attempted Murder», «Murder», «Hostage taking», «Mass riots» and «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic in the framework of the pre-trial proceedings on the events on August 7-8. By a court ruling, a preventive measure in the form of detention and house arrest was chosen for them. Investigators of the Military Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the case on abuse of official position. The defendants in the case are Kursan Asanov and Damirbek Payzylla uulu. A collective statement on the actions of officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security was sent to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for consideration within the framework of the existing case. A legal assessment will be given to them,» the Prosecutor General’s Office commented.

Information on injury of citizens on August 7-8 is checked by the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.