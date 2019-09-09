Almost 2,000 people demand resignation of SCNS head due to Koi-Tash events

A total of 1,700 people turned to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a collective appeal and a request to institute criminal proceedings against the head of the State Committee for National Security Orozbek Opumbayev, the leaders of Alpha special forces and the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev. Member of SDPK Temirlan Sultanbekov informed on Facebook.

According to him, the people also demand to give a separate legal assessment to the actions of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and charge him with state crimes. According to them, this is necessary to begin the process of impeachment and resignation of the Prosecutor General.

Temirlan Sultanbekov noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office accepted the statement. It was registered under the number 3307.

«On August 7, 2019, a group of unidentified persons in military uniform without identification marks committed unlawful acts against civilians of the Kyrgyz Republic in Koi-Tash village on August 7, 2019. A lecture by an expert Bolot Aitkulov, which was attended by many people, began in the yard of the house of the former head of state Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev at 18.30 on August 7. At approximately 19.50, unknown persons in military uniforms, wearing masks and with weapons in their hands, invaded into the courtyard of the house without warning by climbing over the fence. They immediately started firing at civilians and brutally beating them,» the statement said.

Well-known statesmen and politicians, many ordinary citizens were among the beaten. Therefore, the applicants demand to open «criminal proceedings against representatives of the invaded gang» under Articles 138 «Causing grievous bodily harm», 139 «Causing less serious bodily harm» and 190 «Violation of the inviolability of housing» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The wounded and severely beaten were not provided with medical assistance for two hours. We ask to institute criminal proceedings under Articles 150 «Endangerment», 151 «Refusal of assistance» and 244 «Hostage taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on these facts,» the applicants ask.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He was elected a preventive measure — detention in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.