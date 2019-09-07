16:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president

Open Central Asia magazine published an exclusive interview with the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan, which, as noted, Almazbek Atambayev gave just hours before his arrest.

«The right to choose was ultimately up to the voters. The election system in Kyrgyzstan does not allow falsification of voting results. However, it should be recognized that in 2017 I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president. The fact is that since 2015, many people suggested I find a way to be re-elected for a second presidential term. But I had to set the example of a voluntary rejection of the idea of automatically extending the term of my rule in the country. Therefore, it was important to promise people that my course would be continued by new leaders of the country,» Almazbek Atambayev stated.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov, in all his campaign speeches, promised to continue my political course and transition to a parliamentary form of government, where the real leader of the country is not the president, but the prime minister. The two revolutions of 2005 and 2010 showed that the Kyrgyz people cannot tolerate sole power. That is why a Prime Minister reporting to the parliament is a more acceptable option for Kyrgyzstan than an unaccountable president,» Atambayev stressed.

As the ex-president noted, unfortunately, almost immediately after the election, his successor went the other way.

«With the help of populism and slogans of fighting against corruption, he managed to generate hope among the people. They believed him at first. But after a year and a half has passed, people have seen that reforms have been curtailed. Rule by one family clan has been reborn. Everything that is connected with me and my name is being blackened. And the political persecution of my supporters has made my opposition,» he said.
link:
views: 41
Print
Related
President Jeenbekov hands Erdik medal to mother of deceased Usenbek Niyazbekov
Atambayev’s case: City Court finds detention of ex-president legal
MPs visit Almazbek Atambayev in SCNS pre-trial detention center
Atambayev’s case: Mosque built by ex-president attached
Ex-president Atambayev refuses to answer investigators' questions
Accused supporters of ex-president Atambayev have no complaints, requests
Atambayev’s case. Property of Channel 7 attached
Special forces soldier killed during detention of Atambayev awarded medal
Atambayev’s case. Attachment removed from some real estate
Atambayev’s case. Wife of former president meets with husband
Popular
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Drunk Nissan driver crashes into bus in Chui region, injured reported Drunk Nissan driver crashes into bus in Chui region, injured reported
Saudi Fund for Development to finance construction of 27 schools in Kyrgyzstan Saudi Fund for Development to finance construction of 27 schools in Kyrgyzstan
Detention of suspect of beating citizen of Nigeria extended Detention of suspect of beating citizen of Nigeria extended