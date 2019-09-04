Government approves new procedure for provision of hemodialysis services

Government of Kyrgyzstan approved organization and providing of hemodialysis services for patients with chronic renal failure stage V at the expense of the republican budget. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

Patients will undergo hemodialysis procedure in identical conditions without co-payment, that is, they will not be divided into budget-funded and preferential categories.

In addition, patients can choose a medical organization, where they will receive services, regardless of the form of ownership and its location.

«Based on the submitted applications and documents, an electronic list of patients will be drawn up and entered into the Unified Register, changes will be made by a special commission on a regular basis,» the government noted.

Hemodialysis services are provided depending on the severity of the disease no more than three times a week and no more than 12 times per month.

Earlier, the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev noted that a single price for hemodialysis services was set at 4,700 soms. In addition, the law on state procurement has been amended, and now it does not regulate state procurement related to hemodialysis services. The order of their organization and providing is determined by the Cabinet. This will increase the number of patients receiving hemodialysis at state expense.

At least 1,508 people undergo hemodialysis procedure in Kyrgyzstan. It is provided free of charge to 604 patients, on preferential terms — to 764. They pay 550 soms, the remaining 4,700 soms are covered by the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund. At least 112 patients pay for the service in full — from 5,250 soms and above.