Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes operation of Kumtor to be extended for 5-6 years

Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes that operation of Kumtor mine will be extended for 5-6 years. It was announced today at a press conference.

According to the head of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Almazbek Alimbekov, Centerra Gold has already allocated $ 24 million for exploration.

«The work was carried out by local companies, so the money remained in the country. If the mine will operate for other 5-6 years, then cash receipts will last until 2032,» he said.

According to recent reports, the Kumtor mine should officially work until 2026.

Recall, a strategic agreement between Centerra Gold and the Kyrgyz Government entered into force on August 26, which will have effect until the end of operation of the mine.
