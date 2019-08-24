15:25
Kyrgyz filmmakers may apply for an Oscar

The Oscar Committee of Kyrgyzstan began accepting applications from national films for an Oscar of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The Union of Cinematographers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, a film from Kyrgyzstan will compete for the Academy Award in «Best International Feature Film» category.

Applications are accepted from September 1 to September 10, 2019. On September 12-13, the committee will watch the selected films; on September 16, it will officially announce a film — nominee for the award.

The 92nd Academy Awards Ceremony for achievements in the field of cinema will take place on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater (Hollywood, Los Angeles).
