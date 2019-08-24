Riots in Bishkek. One victim still in hospital

Only one citizen injured during the August 7-8 riots in Koi-Tash village is still in Bishkek’s hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

One patient is in the Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics.

In total, more than 100 people turned to hospitals during the riots in Koi-Tash and the capital. Most of them were sent to outpatient treatment after examination.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.