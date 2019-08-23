Fabric warehouse on fire in industrial zone of Bishkek

Fire broke out in a warehouse in an industrial zone on Valikhanov Street in Bishkek. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

Call about the fire was received at about 19.05 yesterday.

«The operational investigative group left for the scene. It was found out that the fire occurred at the Bishkek pilot and experimental mechanical plant Meken Dos LLC. Fire services of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic also worked at the fire scene. To ensure public safety and provide assistance to citizens, more than 100 police officers from the Oktyabrsky District Police Department and the Main Internal Affairs Department were involved,» the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that five fire teams worked at the scene.