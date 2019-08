Renat Tuleberdiev became the head of the National Management Company. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

The decision was made by the State Property Management Fund, which was previously managed by Renat Tuleberdiev.

He was dismissed from the post of Chairman of the State Property Management Fund today in connection with transfer to a new work.

Zhyldyzbek Isakulov became new head of the State Property Management Fund.