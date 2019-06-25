Donors to maintain National Management Company of Kyrgyzstan

Donors will maintain the National Management Company of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the State Property Management Fund Renat Tuleberdiev announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the annual costs of maintaining the National Management Company have not yet been calculated. «When an official manages a large asset, there is little efficiency. There must be good top management. The salary in the company will be low,» Renat Tuleberdiev said but did not announce its size.

He added that the State Property Management Fund held negotiations with international organizations that could provide assistance. «We would not like to take money from the budget. We want to receive grant funds. The interest was shown by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank,» Renat Tuleberdiev told.